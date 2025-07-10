Zoom unveils custom AI companion add-on with Agentic AI to boost productivity across platforms

Bangalore, India, July 10, 2025 — Zoom has launched new agentic AI capabilities to help users complete tasks and manage workflows across applications, both within and beyond the Zoom platform. Central to this is the Custom AI Companion add-on, now available for online purchase, which allows users to connect Zoom AI Companion to 16 third-party apps, including ServiceNow, Jira, Asana, Box, OneDrive, and more.

The add-on enables users to streamline operations by automating meeting summaries (even across platforms like Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and soon Cisco Webex), updating CRMs, managing projects, generating documents, and enhancing customer service—all without leaving Zoom. AI Companion can now attend meetings on the user’s behalf, generate summaries using customizable templates, and deliver follow-ups automatically.

New integrations support use cases across – Sales and service (with CRMs like Zendesk, ServiceNow), Project management (Asana, Jira), Collaboration and documentation (Box, Google Drive, Notion), Recruitment and onboarding (Workday), and Messaging and knowledge sharing (Slack, Microsoft Teams, Zoom Team Chat). Zoom is also enhancing native AI Companion features at no extra cost for paid users—such as real-time meeting queries, voice recorder for in-person meetings, agenda generation, Zoom Docs updates, and meeting asset access from calendar cards. New capabilities include Zoom Clips merging, document summarization within chat, and public doc publishing.

Available at $12 per user/month, the Custom AI Companion offers small businesses and solo professionals expanded cross-platform productivity—bringing AI-driven automation to their daily workflows, meetings, and content creation.