Zoomcar announces the appointment of Naveen Gupta as Country Head for India 

Zoomcar, the leading marketplace for car sharing in emerging markets, today announced the appointment of Naveen Gupta as their Vice President and Country Head for India. In his new role, Naveen will be responsible for all aspects of Growth, Operations, and Customer Experience for the company in India.

Naveen comes with over 11 years of global experience in the automotive & e-commerce industry, he has built a marketplace from scratch, handled P&L for mature businesses and managed high-performance teams, growth & expansion. Naveen has done his MBA from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade and previously worked with Hero MotoCorp, redBus, Swiggy and Cars24.

Naveen is a firm believer of solving business problems with a product-first approach to achieve scalability & consistent customer experience. He enjoys playing TT, and squash, travelling to new places, and experiencing various cultures.

“We’re thrilled to announce Naveen as our Country Head for India” said Greg Moran, CEO and Co-Founder of Zoomcar “Naveen’s diverse skillsets and seasoned leadership will play an instrumental role in continuing to scale the India business. I am confident that in his new role he will help excellently position the Company as we scale our marketplace pan-India.”

Naveen Gupta, Country Head, Zoomcar India added “I am very excited to be leading Zoomcar’s India business at this important stage of its growth. At Zoomcar, we’re currently sitting on the cusp of a dramatic transformation within personal mobility, and I look forward to working closely with Greg and the broader Zoomcar team to help the company reach new heights.”