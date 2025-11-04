Zscaler acquires SPLX to boost AI security

Zscaler today announced the acquisition of SPLX, an AI security pioneer, in a move that expands the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ platform with advanced AI asset discovery, automated red teaming, and governance capabilities. This acquisition enhances Zscaler’s ability to help enterprises secure their AI investments from development through deployment. “Today marks an important step in advancing Zscaler’s role as the trusted partner helping organizations securely adopt AI,” said Jay Chaudhry, CEO, Chairman, and Founder of Zscaler. “AI is creating enormous value, but its full potential can only be realized when it can be secured. By integrating SPLX’s technology with the intelligence of the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, we can secure the entire AI lifecycle on one platform — giving customers the confidence to safely embrace AI.”

Securing the Expanding AI Landscape

As global AI infrastructure investments are expected to exceed $250 billion by the end of 2025¹, organizations face an expanding attack surface marked by shadow AI, rapidly evolving large language models (LLMs), and increasingly complex agentic systems. These dynamics require continuous AI asset discovery, risk assessment, and governance.

The addition of SPLX technology brings new, dedicated AI protection layers to the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange, including:

AI Asset Discovery and Risk Assessment: Deep discovery across AI models, workflows, code repositories, and RAGs in both public and private environments.

Automated AI Red Teaming and Remediation: Continuous testing with 5,000+ purpose-built attack simulations to identify and mitigate vulnerabilities in real time.

AI Runtime Guardrails and Prompt Hardening: Strengthened protection for data exchanges between AI apps, LLMs, and agentic workflows, now extending into development environments.

AI Governance and Compliance: Built-in capabilities to shift organizations from reactive to proactive defense, supporting emerging AI governance frameworks.

“Zscaler and SPLX share a vision to confront the vast new attack surface created by rapidly expanding AI infrastructure investments,” said Kristian Kamber, CEO and Co-founder of SPLX. “By joining forces, we’ll bring our innovation to one of the most trusted security platforms in the world, securing AI innovation at the speed organizations are adopting it.”

This acquisition positions Zscaler as a key player in AI lifecycle security, combining data protection, policy enforcement, and AI governance within a single platform.