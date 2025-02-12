Zscaler strengthens commercial leadership team to accelerate growth In India appoints Mr. Anurup Singhal as Head of India Commercial Business

In a strategic move to bolster its presence in the Indian market, Zscaler has appointed Anurup Singhal as the Head of India Commercial Business. With a robust background spanning over 19 years in companies like Microsoft and GoDaddy, Singhal is expected to lead Zscaler’s initiatives to secure Indian enterprises in the evolving digital landscape.

Singhal’s diverse experience includes leading Digital Sales for SMB across Asia at Microsoft, and serving as Chief Revenue Officer at 92.7 Big FM, where he gained deep insights into B2B sales and media strategy. His appointment is anticipated to drive Zscaler’s mission of enabling secure digital transformation for businesses across India. His leadership is anticipated to drive the adoption of such collaborative solutions, fostering a more secure and resilient digital infrastructure for Indian enterprises.

Professional Trajectory

Singhal’s career encompasses pivotal roles at Microsoft and GoDaddy, where he was instrumental in scaling businesses and driving demand generation. At Microsoft, he led Digital Sales for SMB across Asia, managing a large team and spearheading high-impact demand generation initiatives. Singhal led initiatives focused on partner empowerment and growth. In this capacity, Singhal empowered thousands of thriving SMBs in India, assisting them in embarking on their digital journeys through technology solutions via empowered Microsoft partners. He spearheaded channel initiatives focused on partner learning and sustainable growth, emphasizing the need to articulate business propositions succinctly staying true to his philosophy of demonstrating value within two minutes. His tenure as Chief Revenue Officer at 92.7 Big FM provided him with deep insights into B2B sales, media strategy, and collaboration with agencies in the media sector.

On his appointment, Singhal commented, “I am looking forward to an exciting career ahead with Zscaler. I am grateful for the opportunity to build and lead a dedicated team, working together to expand and fortify the India Commercial Business. Our goal is to truly secure Indian businesses by leveraging Zscaler’s cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions and promoting the adoption of Zero Trust architecture. This is an incredible chance to contribute to the digital transformation journey of enterprises across India, ensuring they operate in a secure and resilient digital environment. I am committed to driving growth, fostering innovation, and delivering exceptional value to our clients, all while upholding and advancing the mission of Zscaler.”.