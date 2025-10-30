Zscaler unveils advanced AI-driven monitoring and remediation to boost workforce productivity

Zscaler has announced new innovations in Zscaler Digital Experience™ (ZDX™) designed to transform enterprise monitoring, diagnostics, and remediation. The enhanced platform enables organizations to detect performance issues in real time, accelerate root-cause analysis, and resolve disruptions within minutes — significantly improving user experience and productivity.

With businesses losing an estimated $400 billion annually to digital downtime, ZDX addresses the challenge of siloed troubleshooting by unifying device, network, and application telemetry. This integrated approach aligns with Zero Trust principles and helps enterprises minimize downtime while optimizing operational efficiency.

The latest ZDX updates introduce three key innovations:

Advertisement

Network Intelligence – Identifies ISP bottlenecks and automatically reroutes traffic via the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange™ to ensure seamless connectivity.

Zscaler Managed Monitoring – Provides 24×7 global monitoring of critical SaaS and custom web apps, helping organizations proactively detect issues and enforce service-level agreements.

Device Health & Remediation – Delivers end-to-end visibility into device performance, enabling proactive fixes, extending device lifecycles, and reducing hardware costs.

“ISP disruptions, like the recent Red Sea cable cuts, can severely impact enterprises,” said Dhawal Sharma, EVP of Products, Zscaler. “With these innovations, businesses gain the visibility and control needed to resolve issues in minutes, maintain consistent app experiences, and keep users productive worldwide.”

According to Zeus Kerravala, Principal Analyst at ZK Research, “Zscaler’s unified, AI-powered platform sets a new standard for end-to-end visibility and rapid issue resolution in today’s distributed, AI-first world.”

These enhancements strengthen Zscaler’s Zero Trust Exchange™, the world’s largest in-line cloud security platform distributed across 160+ data centers, reaffirming the company’s leadership in AI-driven secure connectivity and digital experience optimization.