ZStack International appoints Microworld Infosol as distributor in India

ZStack International, a globally renowned market leader in cloud computing, IaaS and PaaS solutions has appointed today announced Microworld Infosol Private Limited as Distributor of ZStack International in India to enhance the partners’ network and have access to wide-ranging strong, strong, smart and scalable and cost-effective cloud services. Microworld Infosol provides state-of-the-art technology solutions in association with Global IT leaders.

ZStack International is expanding its footprints in the SAARC region by starting its operations in Nepal and other SAARC countries. One of the top 3 telecom operators in Nepal is using the company’s technology to deploy private cloud and new-age virtualization solutions. Research suggests that the global cloud computing market size was valued at USD 405.65 billion in 2021. The market is projected to grow from USD 480.04 billion in 2022 to USD 1,712.44 billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.9% during the forecast period.

According to Keith Poon, Executive Managing Director of ZStack International, “We are excited to extend our work to provide cloud offerings to our partners here in India. ZStack cloud services will bring great opportunities and add business value to our channel partners by enabling them to expand the depth of their cloud service offerings and to deliver upon the promise of secure, cost-effective, and reliable cloud solutions and services to their customers. The collaboration with Microworld and the team also synergizes a community that helps our partners and customers to accelerate the achievement of their cloud strategies as well as accelerating business growth!”

“We see the perfect synergies between both organisations to help each other grow in the market. ZStack is an integrated full-stack solution that has a 25% (TCO) over a five-year period compared to the dominant vendor in this space. We want to become a viable and technologically smart alternative to the dominant vendor. Microworld will help us capture the customers which are looking for virtualization alternatives”, added Devanshu Bajpai, Country Manager, SAARC Region, ZStack International.

Commenting on the association with ZStack International, Mr. Vikram Singh Dayma, MD, Microworld Infosol Private Limited said, “We feel very delighted and excited about the collaboration between Microworld and ZStack International. We’re looking forward to a long-term fruitful association with the team of ZStack International.”

In Nepal, ZStack International intends to replicate its business success story with other telecom operators, ISP’s and data center providers. The company is also looking for partners who have expertise in this space to help in capturing the market more aggressively. It is also hiring across verticals to expand the team in Nepal and SAARC countries.