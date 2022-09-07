ZStack International launches certificate training program in cloud computing

ZStack International, a globally renowned market leader in cloud computing, IaaS, and PaaS solutions, announced the launch of ‘Cloud Computing Certificate Training Program’ for their partners and IT professionals interested in enhancing their skillset in cloud computing that will be a must-have by the year 2025. This program is available free of cost in both online and offline modes.

According to Gartner, in the next four years, it is estimated that over 95% of new digital workloads will be deployed on cloud-native platforms as compared to 30% in 2021. So, we need our workforce to be well equipped with the knowledge of cloud computing technologies to enable this change. With the latest cloud computing course by ZStack International, it will be possible to have the required knowledge and certification to meet the industry demands. It is estimated that in India, 27 million workers approximately require digital skills training in the next year alone.

According to Devanshu Bajpai, Country Manager, SAARC Region, ZStack International, “We are providing certificate training to distributors, partners and individuals to popularize cloud computing knowledge, cultivate cloud computing talents, and enhance the development of cloud computing industry in India. This will help to provide better knowledge to future generations which would translate into better cloud adoption for years to come.”