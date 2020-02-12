Commvault strengthens regional leadership team with new go-to-market sales and channel leads in APJ

Read Article

Commvault has announced the appointments of established internal talent combined with proven industry veterans to its executive leadership team in Asia Pacific & Japan (APJ). The appointments all represent an expansion of the solid and stable foundation of the Commvault business in APJ, while marking the commitment to an evolved go-to-market approach and strategic vision for innovation across the Asia-Pacific region.

Prasanna Gulasekharam has been appointed as area vice president, sales, Australia and New Zealand. Gulasekharam has achieved significant sales and service provider business growth in New Zealand since 2015, when he was appointed as Commvault Country Manager. This experience brings established internal relationships across global, regional, and local levels as well as a proven sales track record with a “win-as-team” leadership style, in addition to extensive local and regional partner ecosystem engagement.

Commvault’s clear vision of the cloud-enabled future has been illustrated in the last six months with the acquisition of software-defined storage specialist Hedvig and the launch of Metallic, a Commvault venture offering SaaS-based data management and protection. These factors combined with independently recognized technical market leadership and customer satisfaction have also attracted three other industry veterans from across the storage and data management sector to join.

Simon Zhou, formerly the CEO of Lanxum Information Group, is announced today as Commvault area vice president, sales for China. Zhou brings a rich sales and management experience including more than 22 years of successful leadership roles at EMC and Oracle consistently driving market share and sustainable sales growth.

Hideki Yamada is appointed as Commvault area vice president, sales for Japan. Former RVP and Japan country manager at Riverbed Yamada brings both a passion for business transformation and long-standing understanding of the Japanese data management sector having worked in the most senior leadership positions across many major IT corporations in the market.

Finally, Dino Soepono has also been announced today as Commvault’s new regional vice president, channels & alliances for APJ. Prior to Commvault, Soepono led the channel & alliances function for APJ for Apptio, managing a diverse, region-wide, partner base delivering software-as-a-service offerings. Following the recent appointment of former VMware executive, Mercer Rowe to drive its worldwide channel strategy, Soepono’s appointment represents continued investment in leadership of Commvault’s world-class partner organization and reinvigorating its strategic vision for innovation and growth, through partners, both in APJ and globally.

“Commvault has evolved, with a new CEO and global leadership, bringing a new passion and approach to delivering future ready technology,” said Callum Eade, Vice President, Sales for APJ. “Our goals as a company are to simplify, innovate and execute and it starts with having the right caliber of leaders in the region. I’m especially pleased that Commvault is not only attracting proven leaders from our industry but also benefitting from local, experienced, Commvault veterans all building a team laser-focused on sales and partner success. The additions of Prasanna, Simon, Hideki-san and Dino will bring a unique combination of expertise, market understanding and established networks that will be key to unlocking the growth potential for Commvault in APJ.”