Embee Software launches VirtuaPlace – Platform to aid Businesses with secured, and modern virtual workplace 

Embee Software (Embee) is announcing the launch of VirtuaPlace for helping Indian Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs) maintain business continuity and embark on their cloud adoption journey. Curated for bringing efficiency and security in the remote-workplace scenarios, the platform runs on Microsoft Azure and brings together offerings across Azure, Microsoft 365, Octane HRMS, SAP Business One, and Windows Virtual Desktop.

VirtuaPlace is specifically designed for businesses that found themselves unprepared and scrambled to adopt various technologies to keep the ball rolling during the nationwide lockdown. Since the remote work scenario is here to stay even beyond the pandemic situation, providing seamless teamwork, collaboration, data security and more at controlled prices was the motto behind launching VirtuaPlace. Embee has been a partner of Microsoft India for more than 30 years and has empowered 2500+ organizations of all sizes with customized digital solutions.

Embee has one of the largest cloud consumption and adoption portfolios in India. They have more than 2 million entitlements in Microsoft 365 and enjoyed 70% growth in Microsoft 365 business in FY’19.

With VirtuaPlace, Embee focuses on offering best technical solutions to the customers required to make workflow for their business operations smooth and secure and empower employees to do their jobs in challenging work environments.

Most importantly, with VirtuaPlace, Embee is focusing not just on smooth on-boarding but also on ensuring customer adoption of the new technologies on a foundation of successful digital transformation. Testimony to which is Embee’s role in the Microsoft Teams for Education program in which Embee onboarded 200+ schools to utilize Teams as a remote learning tool during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“With the solution, schools have found themselves equipped with a digital platform to ensure continuity in learning. The swift implementation, taking as little as 3-days per school, establishes Embee’s credentials to empower organizations digitally. We are looking to replicate this success with VirtuaPlace across the country,” says Krishna Sai, CTO, Embee Software.

“This COVID-19 adversity can inspire organizations to rethink their digital strategy and adopt the offerings to transform their businesses. VirtuaPlace is designed to empower small medium businesses and enterprises with business continuity, robust security, and productivity while scaling their operations at reasonable costs. Businesses can choose from a variety of solutions and services, curated to their needs, at an attractive monthly subscription. Embee is eager to be the partner in growth for organizations in the digital age,” says Sudhir Kothari, MD & CEO Embee Software.

Venkat Krishnan, Executive Director, Commercial Partners, Microsoft India said, “Small and medium businesses form the economic backbone of our country. Bringing together the power of the Microsoft cloud and other offerings in a secure and scalable environment, VirtuaPlace by Embee can helps SMBs transform digitally and be future-ready in a world of remote everything.”

Apart from creating a virtual place for business to overcome remote working challenges, Embee offers a secure environment and advanced threat protection to its partners so that they can adapt to remote work environments, more smoothly.

