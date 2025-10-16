NxtGen AI and ITQ forge strategic partnership to transform travel retailing

ITQ Technologies and NxtGen AI have announced a strategic partnership to create a first-of-its-kind AI-powered orchestration layer for the travel industry. The collaboration aims to simplify how journeys are discovered, booked, and serviced across India, Sri Lanka, and beyond.

Booking travel is often complex, with numerous options, unclear pricing, and slow refund or rebooking processes. The new platform combines Travelport’s global content—covering 400+ airlines, including Air India, and over 650,000 hotels—with ITQ’s network of trusted travel partners. NxtGen’s advanced AI platform, M, adds intelligence to streamline planning, pricing transparency, and customer support.

Key Benefits for Travellers:

One-stop shop: Flights, hotels, cars, and more in a single platform.

Trusted providers: Access to popular and reliable travel partners.

Transparent pricing: Smart tools to simplify fare rules and conditions.

Hassle-free changes: AI-driven support for quick refunds or rebooking.

Personalized options: Tailored suggestions, upgrades, and bundled offers.

“This collaboration is a step toward reimagining travel retailing with AI at its core,” said A S Rajgopal, CEO & MD, NxtGen AI. “By combining M’s orchestration capabilities with ITQ’s connectivity, travellers can make smarter, faster decisions, while partners unlock new revenue streams.”

Anil Porter, CTO, ITQ Technologies, added, “Our partnership with NxtGen marks the beginning of a new era in travel retailing. We are blending innovative content and AI-driven orchestration to deliver value to both travellers and our partners.”

With global travel rebounding and customer expectations evolving, the NxtGen–ITQ platform represents a timely innovation. Pilot deployments are underway, with early outcomes expected to be shared with partners in the coming months.