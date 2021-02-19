PepPill secures $150K from Microsoft accelerator program to scale up its SaaS Platform

Read Article

Chennai based Pharmacy SaaS business solution PepPill, owned by Deevita Technologies has secured $150K (₹1.09 Crore) through “Microsoft for Startups” accelerator program.

PepPill is a B2B solution that brings digital transformation to brick-and-mortar pharmacists to improve their bottom-line. The platform offers SaaS based pharmacy management system, enables pharmacy to sell online, and better engage with their customers using digital tools. PepPill Patient App connects consumers with their neighborhood pharmacies, providing convenience and other value-added services improving their overall medication experience.

PepPill’s Store SaaS software enable pharmacy owners to manage their daily operations easily, from anywhere, anytime, track customer demands, manage inventory, remain compliant with applicable regulations, and monitor all store operations remotely. Quality pharmacy management would mean business at fingertips and insights that helps to understand customer requirements and industry trends. Deevita is a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner for Data Analytics & Data Platform, and a Power BI Solution partner.

“The Start“The Startup program is offering various software and Azure credit worth up to $150,000 over the next 12 months,” said Palani Perumal, Deevita’s Founder & CEO. Microsoft’s cloud computing service, Azure,

allows companies to build, deploy and manage applications using Microsoft-managed servers. Deevita will also receive Microsoft’s suite of enterprise software, including GitHub, Teams, and Office, etc.; a dedicated Azure Engineer /Cloud architect for one-on-one individualized support, assistance from the Microsoft team on developing its Go-To-Market strategy; and lead sharing and joint-selling opportunities.

“We are very excited to be part of Microsoft for Startups program and this approval reinforces the program’s confidence in PepPill’s potential, and the impact technology can have in Pharmacy community. The program benefits spanning technology and marketing helps us to expand platform capabilities and reach more customers effectively. We have planned to add more capabilities using Machine Learning, AI, and add analytical capabilities to the platform that can bring in significant value creation to pharmacy business in India,” adds Palani.

Palani describes this strategic deal with Microsoft is very important step in our journey to make a difference in healthcare using technology. It will enable the product to explore new directions and help to change pharmacy experience for consumers in India. He adds that this ₹1.09 Crore will be used to further develop the product and expand to new frontiers. The partnership provides Deevita a streamlined path to connect with leading enterprises while capitalizing on Microsoft’s vast sales network.

