Accops launches new vendor-neutral biometric authentication solution

Accops Systems has launched an upgraded version of its multi-factor identity and access management solution that supports biometric authentication.

The advanced HyID, an acronym for Hybrid Identification, has built-in biometric authentication server for fingerprint as well as facial recognition, along with the existing OTP-based two-factor authentication. And what sets this new product apart from competitors is its vendor-neutrality and ability to sync with any existing applications, without necessitating any change.

The new solution is critical for sectors such as BPO and BFSI, particularly the banking industry that has lately been facing challenges to fortify its cybersecurity framework. In fact, the RBI recently issued guidelines, directing all Urban Co-operative Banks (UCBs) to put in place strict security measures and ensure, among other things, strong user authentication through two-factor or multi-factor verification.

Accops has already implemented the new biometric solution, available as an add-on with HyID product, in a number of large organizations, including some leading private sector banks.

“Today, organizations, especially where user impersonation is a big issue, are looking for strong user authentication solutions to protect their valuable data from relentless cyber-attacks. Further, the RBI guidelines, the HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) rules, and other data protection laws require organizations to track that all are accessing their systems, when and from where,” said Vijender Yadav, CEO at Accops Systems.

Traditional memory-based authentication, such as PIN, passwords, passphrases, etc., are susceptible to various cyber risks, phishing attacks and other means of breach. Even a number of two-factor authentication methods, like OTPs delivered through SMS, are no longer considered completely secure.

“In contrast, biometric is tamper-proof, and cannot be shared or misused easily. The new biometric-enabled HyID solution not only helps reduce chances of fraud, data loss, or identity theft, but also supports organizations to be compliant,” the Accops CEO maintained.