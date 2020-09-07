eCaps to bring SSl Certificates, PKI Affordability and Management Tools to Indian Partners and customers through Trustcubes

Read Article

eCaps has announced that Trustcubes’ Certificate Management capabilities have been expanded to business owners in India through a new partnership with the long-time value added distribution company, eCAPS.

Trustcubes, well known for its enhanced cyber security solutions is headquartered in UK with many partners and customers around the world. Trustcubes focus is in making cyber security easy and affordable for business.

With head offices in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, eCAPS India has a strong presence all across country where they offer organisations network infrastructure and security solutions through their network of partners.

As Trustcubes distributor, eCAPS will be able to expand their services to help their partners customers secure their web presence using SSL/TLS Certificates. With Trustcubes, eCAPS can offer competitive prices to their market and include the use of the CertCentral Certificate Management platform, meaning eCAPS’ partner customers can manage their certificate inventory, renewals and expiries ensuring that their websites stay valid and error messages aren’t visible in the browsers.

Johan Bloemen, CEO and founder at Trustcubes LTD said, “We’re delighted to partner with a great team of professionals like eCAPS team. eCAPS have been delivering IT Network and security solutions in India for more than two decades and is today one of the leading value added distribution company operating from multiple locations and through a network of seasoned and experienced channel partners across the country. In eCAPS, we have found the ideal partner to distribute SSL, certificate management and cyber security solutions across India. Together we will assist companies in India to apply the security best practices around SSL and certificate management so that outages caused by an expiring cert becomes something from the past.”

Gunasegharan K, Director of eCAPS Computers India said, “eCaps aim to be the trusted Value Added Distributor of business network solutions in India. We have built many great relationships in the field of IT Network infra and security product and we’re excited to have Trustcubes join our product portfolio. Our customers will benefit from the additional security features that PKI and Certificate Management can offer.”

