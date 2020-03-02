Forcepoint offers security solutions through AWS Security Hub

Read Article

Forcepoint has announced that three of its products are fully integrated and available through AWS Security Hub, providing up to 40,000 enterprises worldwide with a comprehensive, aggregated view of security alerts generated by Forcepoint’s risk-adaptive cybersecurity solutions.

Forcepoint DLP is one of the first data loss protection products to integrate with AWS Security Hub, while Forcepoint CASB is the second cloud access security broker product offered by Forcepoint in co-operation with the service. Integration with Forcepoint’s NGFW is now also available through AWS Security Hub, offering customers visibility across both their on-premises and Amazon Web Services (AWS) environments. All three Forcepoint services went live on February 20.

Part of Forcepoint’s robust and open technology partner ecosystem, the AWS Security Hub integrations are designed to help enterprises extract more value from their existing security investments while keeping users and data at the center of their cybersecurity architecture.

AWS Security Hub offers security professionals a comprehensive view of high priority security alerts and compliance status across their AWS accounts and using a wide range of security tools.

“In today’s fluid-perimeter world enterprises are facing the Sisyphean task of protecting both their valuable data and their people from cyberattack, data breach or insider threat. We understand that enterprises need frictionless cybersecurity partners who can help future-proof security architectures through interoperability with an open ecosystem,” said Nicolas Fischbach, CTO, Forcepoint. “Our co-operation with AWS offers our customers direct insight into security findings across a range of leading Forcepoint products, making it a more efficient process to manage and remediate incidents.”

“We’re happy to enable customers with a Forcepoint AWS Security Hub integration. AWS Security Hub makes it easier for customers to identify and manage all of their AWS-related security and compliance findings,” commented Dan Plastina, Vice President, Security Services, Amazon Web Services, Inc. “Enabling users to obtain meaningful insights from Forcepoint DLP right alongside the findings provided by AWS and other partners lets our customers do more, in less time.”

Forcepoint’s technology partner ecosystem

Announced in February 2019, Forcepoint’s Technology Partner Ecosystem is designed to enable customers to achieve their digital transformation outcomes, whether they are operating in a cloud-only, hybrid architecture or on-premises environment. Only Forcepoint today offers a cloud-first, hybrid-ready behavior-based security platform delivering user, data and edge protection for enterprises and government agencies around the world.

Forcepoint aims to simplify collaboration between vendors to create an integrated security stack, with partners spanning risk-adaptive support, data and edge protection and infrastructure and app integrations.

“Today’s IT decision makers should align their organizations around an end-to-end view of enterprise security and information protection, and that includes cloud environments,” Fischbach concluded. “Today’s cloud security requires utilizing converged services, which is key to consolidating the number of tools in a security infrastructure for maximum effectiveness and reduced operational burden.”

Forcepoint’s technology alliances include AWS, IBM Security, Microsoft, Citrix, Boldon James, Ping Identity, Okta and more.