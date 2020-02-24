Fortinet introduces over 350 new features to its Security Fabric Platform

Read Article

Fortinet has announced the release of FortiOS 6.4, the latest version of its flagship operating system powering the Fortinet Security Fabric. With over 350 new features, FortiOS 6.4 introduces new automation, scalability, performance, and AI capabilities to deliver full protection across the entire digital infrastructure.

Digital innovation is a disruptive force that is transforming every single industry and allowing organizations to accelerate their businesses, reduce costs, improve efficiency, and provide better customer experiences. However, this disruption also brings increased security risks as organizations cope with the expanding attack surface, advanced threats, increased ecosystem complexity, and an expanding regulatory compliance landscape. Only a true cybersecurity platform can enable digital innovation if it delivers:

Broad visibility of the entire digital attack surface to better manage risk,

Integrated solutions that reduce the complexity of supporting multiple point products, and

Automated workflows to increase speed of operations and response.

To address today’s risks and deliver the industry’s most comprehensive cybersecurity platform that enables digital innovation, Fortinet continues to enhance the Fortinet Security Fabric with the latest version of its operating system, FortiOS 6.4. The Fortinet Security Fabric is the result of almost 20 years of innovation, organically built from the ground up to be broad, integrated, and automated. Every element of the Fortinet Security Fabric—from the next-generation firewalls to the access points and switches to the NAC solution—is engineered to work together, while also integrating with one of the industry’s largest technology alliance partner ecosystems.

Rajesh Maurya, Regional Vice President, India & SAARC at Fortinet, said, “With the release of FortiOS 6.4, we’re continuing to build out the Fortinet Security Fabric to deliver automated workflows across multi-attack vectors and infrastructure. Combined with one of the most extensive alliance partner ecosystems in the industry, an industry-leading research and analyst team, and integrated security intelligence ecosystem, Fortinet delivers the most comprehensive cybersecurity platform on the market.”