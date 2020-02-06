Inspira launches its first Global Security Operations Center in India to strengthen its global SOC capability

Read Article

Inspira Enterprise has announced the commencement of its next-generation Global Security Operations Center (G-SOC) facility in Mumbai. The company will utilize the facility to provide 24×7 managed security services to enterprises across verticals with a centralized security monitoring system, enabling customers to detect and respond to any cybersecurity incident. The AI enabled security service will not only protect but also provide complex threat insights by using advance data analytics techniques.

Over the last few years, Inspira has been investing consistently in the G-SOC and has hired over 100 highly skilled security professionals to manage and deliver end-to-end security solutions and implement responsive actions against any possible cyber incidents.

With this launch, Inspira intends to cater its ever-growing customer base demanding for their managed security services.

Speaking on the G-SOC launch, Manoj Kanodia, CEO – Inspira Enterprise said, “The risk of encountering a cyber-attack is on all-time high, and with more and more organisations exposed to the digital landscape, cybersecurity is no longer a concern of only government and large global businesses. Unfortunately, due to a lack of skilled resources and expensive security solutions, it is not feasible for every entity to opt for an in-house security solution, thus making them highly vulnerable to a cyber-attack. Inspira has customized their G-SOC services for both small & big businesses offering cost-effective and easy-to-deploy security solutions that mitigates the plausible risk of an attack.”

Keeping in mind the cost constraints the new system eliminates the need for large capital investment for an in-house SOC, thereby offering a cost-effective and easy-to-deploy solution for monitoring and alerting. Loaded with advanced features like Security Orchestration & Automation Response (SOAR) & User Entity Behavior Analytics (UEBA), Inspira’s G-SOC facility secures enterprises and their confidential data through quick response to advanced threats. The system also helps organizations with governance & risk compliance along with regulations and certified mandates with audit-ready reports, offering 360-degree protection against any probable security threat.

The company serves a large number of customers across verticals from Banking & Financial Services (BFSI), IT / ITeS, Healthcare, Education, Defense, Public Sector Undertakings as well as Government Institutes.