Intertek Acumen Security Facility in Mumbai becomes first private Common Criteria Lab in India

Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, announces that its Mumbai cybersecurity testing lab, Acucert, has received empanelment as a Common Criteria (CC) Lab under the Indian Common Criteria Certification Scheme (IC3S). With this approval, Acucert, a member of Intertek Acumen Security, becomes the first private CC lab in India, and the fourth lab overall.

IC3S is part of the Government of India’s Cyber Security Assurance initiatives. The purpose of the scheme is to evaluate and certify IT security products and protection profiles against CC requirements, which are used and recognized across 30 nations, with 18 countries issuing certificates. Acucert received empanelment after demonstrating required expertise in cybersecurity testing and meeting rigorous quality control requirements.

Ashit Vora, Vice President of Intertek Acumen Security, stated, “Our end-to-end security certification solutions have provided the industry product certification and validation for years. We are pleased to bring this expertise to the Indian Common Criteria Certification Scheme, building on our expertise is CC certification around the globe to help people enter the growing Indian market.”