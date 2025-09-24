Kaspersky partners with GRAMAX to spotlight the critical role of women in cybersecurity

Kaspersky in partnership with GRAMAX has recently hosted an impactful session dedicated to celebrating and advancing women in cybersecurity. The initiative underscores a broader commitment to building a more inclusive and resilient tech industry by highlighting women’s achievements and creating pathways for the next generation of talent.

Titled “Resilience in Action: Women Beyond the Firewalls”, the event examined the current landscape for women in technology, spotlighting both progress made and challenges that remain.

According to Kaspersky’s Women in Tech report, 56% of women in tech have observed positive shifts in gender equality within their organizations. Yet, nearly 4 in 10 still hesitate to enter the field due to a perceived lack of female representation, and 44% feel men continue to advance more quickly in their careers. These findings fueled discussions on visibility, mentorship, and systemic change as crucial levers for sustainable impact.

“Empowering women in cybersecurity isn’t just a social goal—it’s a business priority for us at Kaspersky. Diverse and inclusive teams drive innovation and stronger problem-solving skills. Our collaboration with GRAMAX reflects our belief that with the right tools, mentorship, and visibility, women thrive as leaders. This event marks a step toward a more inclusive, future-ready cybersecurity industry,” said Jaydeep Singh, General Manager for India at Kaspersky.

The session featured women leaders from both Kaspersky and GRAMAX, who shared their journeys and career insights. Attendees engaged in discussions around inclusive hiring, leadership development, and the importance of allies in building equitable workplaces.

“We are proud to partner with Kaspersky on this initiative. At GRAMAX, fostering diversity is not only a moral imperative but also a strategic advantage. By creating platforms where women are seen, heard, and supported, we are shaping a stronger and more innovative future for cybersecurity,” said Bithal Bhardwaj, CEO of GRAMAX.

Kaspersky’s commitment to diversity is longstanding. Currently, women constitute 25% of its global tech workforce, with 16% in senior management roles. Its Women in Tech project, led by regional and global leaders, aims to create an equitable environment through initiatives like Empower Women, internal mentoring programs, and campaigns such as Women in the History of Tech.

The event also highlighted Kaspersky’s systemic partnerships, including an MoU with Smart Africa to run STEM programs for women and girls across the continent—an effort aligned with its vision of a Cyber Immune future: secure by design, inclusive by intent.