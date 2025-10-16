Mindsprint launches agentic AI-powered GuardianEye to boost cybersecurity

Mindsprint has unveiled GuardianEye, its proprietary cybersecurity testing platform. The Agentic AI-powered solution strengthens Mindsprint’s cybersecurity portfolio by providing enterprises with real-time, on-demand visibility into their external attack surfaces and critical risks.

Designed for today’s rapidly expanding digital ecosystems, GuardianEye combines AI automation with human validation to deliver continuous, autonomous protection. The platform helps organizations identify exploitable risks in context, prioritize high-value remediation, and maintain compliance with evolving regulatory requirements.

“Enterprises today face a constantly expanding digital perimeter, which demands improved visibility and predictive cybersecurity approaches,” said Venkatesh Subramaniam, Chief Information and Security Officer, Mindsprint. “GuardianEye provides a holistic, real-time solution that combines Agentic AI, automation, and human validation, helping organizations reduce noise from the signal and stay ahead of emerging threats.”

Key Capabilities of GuardianEye

Comprehensive asset discovery: Gain full visibility across digital infrastructure.

Automated configuration assessments: Detect and resolve misconfigurations early.

AI-driven vulnerability detection and threat correlation: Identify high-priority risks efficiently.

Automated exploit validation: Reduce false positives and focus on actionable threats.

Continuous monitoring with audit-ready reporting: Maintain compliance and oversight.

By pairing automation with expert oversight, GuardianEye enables security teams to focus on strategic decision-making and targeted remediation, rather than manual investigations.

The launch reinforces Mindsprint’s commitment to leveraging advanced AI technologies to build stronger, more resilient digital enterprises.