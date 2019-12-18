NortonLifeLock launches Norton 360 to help Indians better protect personal data

NortonLifeLock has announced the launch of Norton 360, its comprehensive all-in-one protective solution for consumers’ connected devices and online information. Norton 360 builds upon the track record of Norton Security device protection to integrate Norton Secure VPN, PC SafeCam feature, and up to 100 GB of PC cloud storage in a single comprehensive solution.

The local availability of Norton 360 coincides with the release of findings from the India Digital Wellness Report commissioned by Norton LifeLock. These new insights revealed that convenience and time-saving are the top motivators for making online transactions, as consumers surveyed make the maximum online financial transactions for shopping (91 per cent) closely followed by bill payments (88 per cent).

City-based millennials engage in more financial transactions online (98 per cent) than any other generation surveyed, closely followed by Gen X (97 per cent) and Gen Z (94 per cent). Consumers in Tier 2 cities were found to be taking the most advantage of online transactions and they are ahead of consumers in metros and Tier 1 cites when it comes to shopping, wallet transfers and booking tickets.

“We consider privacy to be one of the defining issues of our time, and there has never been a greater need for an organisation to step forward and help consumers navigate this complex and rapidly evolving landscape. With the launch of Norton 360, we believe NortonLifeLock can offer Indians the comprehensive protection and peace of mind that their personal data deserves whether they are at home or on the move. We are committed to helping to protect consumers’ information, devices, and families, and are continuing to invest in the development of products that will help defend Indians digital freedom,” said Ritesh Chopra, Country Director, NortonLifeLock, India.