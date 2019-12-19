Quick Heal enters into a partnership with Big C Mobiles to increase mobile security adoption in AP and Telangana

Quick Heal Technologies has announced a strategic partnership with Big C Mobiles, which is said to enable Quick Heal to tap into Big C’s retail presence of over 225 mobile stores in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana and increase the adoption of next-generation mobile security solutions in the region.

Big C Mobiles is a retail chain for smartphones and mobiles in AP and Telangana. With this partnership, customers in the region will be able to experience and access Quick Heal Total Security for Android, the flagship offering from the most trusted and preferred brand in India. Experts at Big C Mobiles will also educate customers about the various benefits that they stand to avail by securing their mobile devices with this next-generation mobile security solution.

A recent ASSOCHAM-PwC study estimates the Indian smartphone user base to swell to 859 million by 2022 – becoming twice the size it was in 2017. This development will be accompanied by an explosion in the average monthly data consumption per device. The country is also projected to clock the fastest growth in digital payments transaction value, which will reach $135.2 billion by 2023.

Encouraging as they are, these developments are also making Indian mobile users a lucrative target by increasing the attack surface area for cybercriminals. Quick Heal detected and stopped over 3.5 million malware threats targeted at mobile devices in 2018 in the form of Banking Trojans, Spyware, Fake Apps and Mobile Ransomware among others. Having previously highlighted how cybercriminals propagate malware through unverified apps on third-party app stores, Quick Heal has recently flagged several malicious applications on popular app stores designed to steal sensitive user data.

Quick Heal researchers predict the mobile landscape to become more threat-prone in the coming years. The primary cause of this will be the absence of robust mobile security installed on end-user devices and the low awareness about its need. With Quick Heal Total Security for Android, Quick Heal aims to deliver a range of cutting-edge solutions to protect smartphone users against current and emerging cyber threats. The solution comes with a host of robust security features like SafePe, which secures financial transactions on mobiles, Anti-Theft technology, which prevents the device from being misused in case it gets lost or stolen, and Privacy Advisor, Browsing & Phishing Protection, Wi-Fi scan among others.

Kailash Katkar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer – Quick Heal Technologies, said, “As mobile emerges as the key driver of digitisation in the country, it has become all the more necessary for smartphone users to protect their devices with leading-edge mobile security solutions. Our partnership with Big C Mobiles falls in line with our mission of enabling robust digital security for all the netizens. This association will ensure that smartphone devices of the digital-first population in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana – where Big C Mobiles is the largest retail mobile chain – are protected against the rapidly-evolving threat vectors.”

Speaking on the association, M Balu Chowdary, Founder & CMD – Big C Mobiles commented, “It is no secret that Hyderabad is counted amongst the fastest emerging global cities. In fact, there are many other cities in the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana where the adoption of mobile internet users is increasing at a rapid pace. And what connects everybody across age-groups as well as geographies is smartphone ownership. Our strategic partnership with Quick Heal Technologies, the leading digital security solutions provider in India, only goes to reinforce our joint vision of enabling smartphone users to have a safe and secure digital experience.”

On the back of its strategic partnerships and robust channel network, Quick Heal has established a strong physical presence of over 25,000 partners across the country. The recent development is another step towards achieving its vision of protecting consumers and businesses from malicious threats in the cyberspace through its state-of-the-art offerings.