Tech Mahindra and Virsec collaborate to deliver advanced cybersecurity solutions globally

Read Article

Tech Mahindra has announced a collaboration with Virsec, a US based cybersecurity company. The two organisations are working to provide first-of-its-kind cybersecurity solutions to protect applications from the inside at the memory level in real-time. Virsec and Tech Mahindra will be showcasing these joint solutions at the RSA Security Conference 2020, February 24-27, in San Francisco.

Rajiv Singh, Global Head of Cybersecurity, Tech Mahindra, said, “Cybersecurity is a top concern for our customers and the entire industry today. Tech Mahindra’s collaboration with Virsec is a step towards defending against zero-day attacks launched by adversaries using fileless and memory-based techniques. We are already in the process of deploying this first-of-its-kind joint offering to a global major customer in North America to address cybersecurity concerns. As part of our TechMNxt charter, Tech Mahindra continues to deliver innovative and cutting-edge technologies in cyber security and risk management to customers globally.”

The Virsec Security Platform stops fileless and in-memory advanced application threats that escape detection by conventional security tools. It also protects applications from the inside, against known and unknown zero-day threats. Virsec patented technology maps acceptable application execution, and instantly detects code execution deviations triggered by cyberattacks. This deterministic process detects and blocks application attacks within milliseconds, with precise forensics at every step.

Saurabh Sharma, Vice President of Business Development, Virsec, said, “In today’s hostile security environment, we’re seeing an exponential rise in attacks that target application memory during runtime, and Virsec directly addresses these risks. We are already working with Tech Mahindra’s customers in the US representing telecom, semiconductor, and energy verticals and have plans to expand our joint solutions to other verticals and regions.”