Wipro partners with CloudKnox for Cloud security solutions

In partnership with CloudKnox Security, IT major Wipro has announced new solutions to enable enterprises to proactively protect and manage their hybrid and multi-Cloud infrastructure by continuously detecting and remediating over-permissioned identities.

As part of the partnership, Wipro will offer an Access Governance for Hybrid Cloud “as-a-service” offering, powered by CloudKnox.

This offering provides continuous protection of critical Cloud resources, Wipro said.

“The CloudKnox Permissions Management platform perfectly complements Wipro’s Access Governance for Hybrid Cloud ‘as-a-service’ offering by delivering a continuous and adaptive framework for managing cloud permissions that ensures that identities and resources only have the permissions they need to perform their daily tasks,” Raj Mallempati, Chief Operating Officer, CloudKnox, said in a statement.

Wipro Ventures, the corporate investment arm of Wipro, invested in CloudKnox through its recently announced $150 million Fund II, to strengthen the strategic partnership.

Rapid adoption of Hybrid and Multi-Cloud infrastructure by enterprises is leading to an increase in the attack surface area, and as a result, exposing them to new cybersecurity vulnerabilities.

With the proliferation of hybrid and multi-Cloud workloads and identities (be it humans, service accounts, bots or resources), the problem of managing authorizations and entitlements related to permissions for identities is becoming more complex and critical.

“While adoption of private and public Cloud is increasing, existing security solutions are inadequate to manage identities and resources across such a hybrid environment,” said Sheetal Mehta, Chief Information Security Officer & Senior Vice President, Cybersecurity & Risk Services, Wipro Limited.

“With this partnership, Wipro has a first-mover advantage offering Identity Governance and secure Cloud Workloads for customers who are migrating and managing Hybrid Cloud infrastructures.”

