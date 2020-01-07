RP tech India, Lenovo and Microsoft highlight importance of genuine software for India

RP tech India recently concluded a multi-city roadshow organized in association with Microsoft and Lenovo. The aim of the event called ‘Channel Connect’ was to highlight the importance of genuine software.

Microsoft will no longer provide security updates or support for PCs with Windows 7 after January 14, 2020. Therefore, to evangelize with partners and customers, Microsoft rolled out several campaigns. Focused on Channel awareness and training through multi-city events, the Channel Connect initiative was aimed at training partners on the benefits of selling new Windows 10 Pro Devices.

In the forum, Microsoft also showcased the ‘Stay Real’ campaign that highlights the need for engaging with genuine software. The company has rolled out a digital campaign named ‘Make the Shift’ to educate prospective buyers on the benefits of buying new Devices preinstalled with Windows 10 Pro.

RP tech India led the Channel Connect initiative by conducting roadshows in 8 cities, to promote Lenovo Devices powered by Windows 10 Pro. During the roadshow, the company offered a preview of Windows 10 Pro devices to channel partners. The event organized was attended by more than 400 regional distributors, Lenovo exclusive stores, multi-brand store partners and corporate partners.

Ashish Sikka, Director SMB, Lenovo India said, “Channel Connect is a great platform to reach out to the strategic partners and address their issues. We look forward to reaching out to more cities through RP tech India’s robust distribution ecosystem and their strong connections in the channel fraternity.”

Rajesh Goenka, Director, Sales & Marketing, RP tech India said, “This is the first time we have collaborated with Lenovo and Microsoft to educate our partners on Microsoft Windows 10 Pro devices. There is a huge number of users of Windows 7 Pro in India and it is very important to make them aware of the new software. We reached out to over 400 channel partners in eight cities and the response was overwhelming. We will continue to leverage this platform to touch upon the maximum partners in both metros and upcountry locations.”

The roadshows garnered positive feedback from channel partners. Mr. Ravi P, Director of Chennai based Focus Computers Pvt Ltd said, “It was a very informative event and I got an opportunity to interact with the senior officials of Microsoft, Lenovo and RP tech India. I will work with my customers to upgrade to Windows 10 Pro within the deadline, to avoid future inconvenience and security risks.”

Another partner, Rajeev Mathur, Proprietor of Jaipur based Icon Integrated Services said, “Channel Connect is an excellent platform where we get an opportunity to openly talk about our concerns, get new launch details and share feedback on the business. We look forward to more such events ahead.”