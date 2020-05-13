Best practices and need of cloud storage for protecting corporate and personal data

Read Article

By Adrian Johnson, Director Technology at TechnoBind

The world is changing, taking its steps ahead in the world of technology. Technology has become a part of our life and it also plays a crucial role in our day to day life, which is an important element in today’s changing world and it seems like a good concept seeking to make the life of a citizen more convenient and easy. Many people have the misconception that data is only important for the government, big organizations, and businessmen.

What is important for all is the data captured or generated. This data can give important numbers or metrics which can help in streamlining the business and projecting better business plans. Many companies may not offer their customers the expected level of service as they do not have centralized data for access which shows bad customer service, sales loss, or team collaboration issues to an organization.

Another important issue is the potential loss of financial benefits if the customer cannot wait for the data outage to be corrected. Since this data is of high importance it needs to be secure and accessible from anywhere, anytime. It can be stored and secured using various hardware and software technologies such as ‘Cloud computing’ which is all about storing and retrieving your personal (or corporate) data from your own little area on the Internet.

With so many advantages of cloud computing, there is still a long way for the people to go. A small number of enterprises and businesses are using cloud technology today. Technology like the cloud is important for today’s businesses as it reduces operational cost, increases work efficiency and accuracy. Organizations should start migrating their applications to cloud to protect their users’ data during unexpected disasters such as what we have in hand right now due to COVID-19.

Apart from safety, the cloud offers innumerable benefits on the grounds of flexibility, safety, and reliability. It is not just a few servers strung together with Cat5 chords. Instead, it’s a system comprised of thousands of servers typically stored in a spaceship-sized warehouse-or several hundred spaceship-sized warehouses, which secure the data by way of implementing resiliency at scale unheard of at every level of the infrastructure.

All files stored on secure cloud servers benefit from an enhanced level of security. One key advantage that cloud services offer is scalability. Cloud-based services are capable of rapidly scaling with demand. The security credential most users are familiar with is the password.

Cloud storage security vendors secure data using other means as well, such as Advanced Firewalls, Intrusion Detection, Event Logging, Internal Firewalls, Encryption, and physical security. At the same time information stored in Databanks is often protected by some form of security solutions, security breaches are rarely caused by poor cloud data protection. More than 40% of data security breaches occur due to employee error.

Improve user security to make cloud storage more secure

Use multi-factor authentication across all devices and systems:

The widespread use of multi-factor authentication can reduce the risk of someone gaining unauthorized access to a system or application and using it to unleash malware or gain a backdoor into other data. The use of multiple factors requires an attacker to acquire multiple, independent authentication elements, reducing the likelihood of compromise.

Back up data consistently:

Make copies of data at regular intervals and keep them in a separate location in case of vulnerability. This can help protect your company against significant losses in the event of a breach.

Password weaknesses:

One should use complex passwords and should change these passwords frequently

Secure end-user devices:

All devices that access the cloud-based resources should be subject to advanced endpoint security.

Encryption of data in transition must be end to end:

All interactions with servers should happen over SSL transmission (TLS 1.2) to ensure the highest level of security. The SSL should terminate only within the cloud service provider network

