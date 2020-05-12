Making intelligent and informed decisions while choosing the right Talent Intelligent Platform

Read Article

By Sandesh Goel, Managing Director, Eightfold India

It’s past time to discard old-school talent-acquisition practices. Organizations should eliminate the ageing processes that solely relied on resumes, job descriptions, and cover letters, and have limited or even biased data. The lack of internal mobility, the high turnover, forgotten alumni, and impersonal candidate experiences all do not need to be accepted or continued.

Leading-edge organizations understand that resumes and job experiences have valuable information usually going uncovered. Such innovative organisations are using Talent Intelligence Platforms to make use of valuable data in their own systems, as well as external data, to improve every part of their talent processes, from the first moment of interaction with a candidate, through employment and off boarding.

What to consider when choosing a Talent Intelligent Platform

1. What is the prospective platform doing to remove bias?

A major benefit of a Talent Intelligence Platform is the ability to reduce unconscious bias, particularly through “masking” results about job candidates, such as their gender, their ethnicity or race, or evidence of their age. Equal Opportunity Algorithms, the state of the art in AI bias prevention, should be used.

2. Does the system “clone” your best performers?

A Talent Intelligence Platform should offer the ability to identify the skills and experience of your high-performing employees and search for potential candidates similar to them. It should have deep learning behind it so that artificial intelligence can scour millions of profiles for matching candidates based on similar capabilities, not keywords.

3. What about compliance with privacy laws?

Compliance and keeping up on an ongoing basis with country-specific laws should be a priority for any platform.

4. Would the Talent Intelligence Platform integrate with existing technology?

The system should offer bi-directional sync with all common ATS’s, and all common HRIS’s.

5. Is it available in multiple languages?

You should be able to have all your locations worldwide on one platform either now or in the reasonably near future. A Talent Intelligence Platform should be available in many languages and should be localised to where your employees operate. Look for a system used on multiple continents by large, complex, global organizations.

6. Is it really artificial intelligence? Who wrote it?

AI needs to be provable and explainable. A Talent Intelligence Platform should be built on deep learning and neural networks, not keyword search or other old technology. The system should be built on a foundation of extensive data powered by AI, with hundreds of millions of profiles used to train the AI models.

7. Is it ready to use right away?

A true Talent Intelligence Platform should have AI ready to use upon implementation; it shouldn’t require many months of training. It shouldn’t be dependent on the profiles of any one company that is implementing it in order to function.

