Why is Data Encryption important?

By: Zakir Hussain – Director, BD Soft India

Whether on your computer, a flash drive, on a cloud, or includes your entire disc, proper data encryption and management are essential to keep your resources and data safe while you maintain compliance. Data encryption means using information in a cipher text, that requires a key to transform the text into its original form using advanced mathematical principles for data storage and transmission.

Unlike Apple Devices, the Data at Rest Encryption is not much advanced in Personal Computers. Microsoft Office has provided for one security measure in offering password-based access to documents; however, many criminals could break through this safeguard in a mere matter of seconds.

Encryption is essential in order to ensure that no one accesses that document without a password. Ideally, the employee uses a particularly complex password and only has to enter it once in one sitting. However, on the other hand, he must make sure never to forget that password or he will never be able to access it again. Technically speaking, both data at rest encryption and data in transit encryption use the same forms of encryption.

The difference lies in their application. There are two general types of encryption – symmetric and asymmetric. Symmetric encryption uses a single key and is therefore faster, requiring fewer CPU cycles; however, for it to work both the sender and the recipient must have the key. Asymmetric encryption, on the other hand uses two keys – a public and a private key, both of which are somehow related based on an algorithm. Asymmetric encryption is mainly used in ordinary communication channels, particularly online communication channels.

One of the common practices today in data at rest encryption is to have an overarching key for an entire medium containing sensitive data or data structure as well as sometimes encrypting an entire drive at once. Meanwhile, all of the contents are stored in arrays. In the event that one of the files is removed from the drive, in many cases the drive will be programmed to destroy all of the contents stored within it so that it will be absolutely impossible for anything else to any longer be read. Among the frequent data at rest encryption requirements are simplified key management, that security compliance is ensured, greater availability, and a centralized audit log. Key management is no longer as expensive and time-consuming as it once was, partly thanks to automation utilized now and the much simpler interfaces that are created.

One of the best ways to ensure that data does not leave your company by the fault of one of your employees when you encrypt data at rest is to ensure that policy is strictly followed. For this reason, you must impose procedure for each of the processes your company conducts. An enterprise risk management program can offer this security to you, both by covering your bases and providing a special sequence of actions that must be conducted.