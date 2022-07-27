Fireside Chat: Forging Value-Driven Partnerships for Digital Transformation | CRN CLS

Speakers in this video:

Fireside Chat with…

+ Jollydeep Kaur, Head – Partner Ecosystem, Yotta Infrastructure

+ Manan Thakkar, Head – Business Development, Yotta Bytes

+ Sanjay Patodia, CEO & Director, Galaxy Office Automation

+ Arun Gupta, IT Advisor & Board member

Topic: Forging Value-Driven Partnerships for Digital Transformation

Key Highlights:

Arun Gupta, IT Advisor & Board member:

1) In order to grow, partners must make sure that their employees are given enough information to pass on to the potential customer

2) The only Gap that exists in the market is between intend to execution

Sanjay Patodia, CEO & Director, Galaxy Office Automation:

1) The Pandemic acted as a blessing in disguise, it made the customers realise that there is a solution provider in the market to get the service done

2) The biggest opportunity in the market today is Cloud and digital modernization

Manan Thakkar, Head Business Development, Yotta Bytes:

1) Artificial intelligence, Data Analytics & Machine Learning are the very upcoming fields for partners to look after

Jollydeep Kaur, Head- Partner Ecosystem, Yotta Infrastructure:

1) Teamwork is all about building trust. What we know, our partners should also know

2) Investment in terms of upskilling and relationship building is a must for any organization to grow