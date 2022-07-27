K V Jagannath, MD & CEO, Choice Solutions | CRN CLS

In this video:
K V Jagannath, MD & CEO, Choice Solutions
Topic: Smart Manufacturing & Energy Efficiency – Based on Industry 4.0
Key Highlights:
+ Integration of reports from various data sources and data visualization is important for effective decision making
+ We provide improved monitoring and control of Operational metrics through intelligent performance management dashboard
+ Manufacturing quality is one of the most important key features of optimion
+ Any data received, has to come through digital platforms
+ Optimion manages data acquisition, normalization, aggregation and orchestration from the device to enterprise