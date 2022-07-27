Limesh Parekh, CEO, Enjay IT Solutions | CRN CLS

In this video:
Limesh Parekh, CEO, Enjay IT Solutions
Topic: Solving HR Problems is Easier Than You Think
Key Highlights:
+ In 2017 we started skill challenge where we have initiated 7-8 programs in the company
+ We have encouraged colleges to send students to Enjay, IT Solutions
+ We make sure that each student will learn and get the exposure
+ We have trained more than 100 students from Laxmi Institute of Technology, Vapi
+ We are filling the gap between institutions & the industry by training the students & making them industry ready
+ Industry-ready skills are on demand today & Enjay has taken a step forward to fulfil it