Limesh Parekh, CEO, Enjay IT Solutions | CRN CLS

In this video:

Limesh Parekh, CEO, Enjay IT Solutions

Topic: Solving HR Problems is Easier Than You Think

Key Highlights:

+ In 2017 we started skill challenge where we have initiated 7-8 programs in the company

+ We have encouraged colleges to send students to Enjay, IT Solutions

+ We make sure that each student will learn and get the exposure

+ We have trained more than 100 students from Laxmi Institute of Technology, Vapi

+ We are filling the gap between institutions & the industry by training the students & making them industry ready

+ Industry-ready skills are on demand today & Enjay has taken a step forward to fulfil it