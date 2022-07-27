Rajesh Chhabra, Sales Director South Asia & Global Business Development leader Inside sales, Acronis | CRN CLS

In this video:
Rajesh Chhabra, Sales Director South Asia & Global Business Development leader Inside sales, Acronis
Topic: Harnessing the Power of One: All in One Solution that Integrates Data Protection and Cyber Security
Key Highlights:
+ Acronis is introducing all in one solution that integrates data protection and cybersecurity
+ We are complied with ‘SAPAS’ as company’s core pillars
+ We have 50,000 channel partners across the globe from which 9000 are Cloud partners
+ Acronis was the first to coin the term ‘Cyber protection’
+ We have plans to have 100 Data Centers in the next 3 years
+ The threat landscape is becoming more complex; Companies are adding more security tools to prevent cyber threats