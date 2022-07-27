YOTTA presents CRN Excellence Awards 2022 – Day 2 | CRN CLS

CRN Excellence Awards 2022 Ceremony Winners:

Award Category: Enterprise Security

+ Rubik Infotech Pvt. Ltd.

+ EssenVision Software Pvt. Ltd.

+ Nahar Integrated System Services Pvt. Ltd.

+ PANZER IT

+ Matrix3D Infocom Pvt. Ltd.

+ DigitalTrack Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

+ Secure Network Solutions India Pvt Ltd

+ Allied Digital Services Ltd.

+ SYSTECH Technocraft Services Pvt.Ltd.

+ Macaws Infotech

Award Category: Enterprise Applications

+ Acma Computers Ltd.

+ Compusoft Advisors India Pvt. Ltd.

+ Beehive Software Services Pvt. Ltd.

Award Category: Unified Communication

+ TechGyan

+ Ingram Micro India Pvt. Ltd.

Award Category: Blockchain

+ Ace Brain Systems and Software Pvt. Ltd.

Award Category: Security & Surveillance

+ MK Infosystems Pvt. Ltd.

Award Category: Internet of Things

+ Bloom Electronics Pvt. Ltd.

Award Category: Document Management

+ Dev Information Technology Ltd.

Award Category: Big Data / Analytics

+ Bitscape

Award Category: Multi Cloud

+ Pentagon System and Services Pvt. Ltd.

Award Category: Data Centre (Server, Storage, Networking)

+ Galaxy Office Automation Pvt. Ltd.

+ Shro Systems Pvt. Ltd.

+ C. I. Infotech Pvt. Ltd.

+ LDS Infotech Pvt. Ltd.

+ Neural Networks Pvt. Ltd.

+ Aman Technologies

Award Category: Document Management / IP Creation

+ Dmacq Software Pvt. Ltd.

Award Category: Enterprise Applications / IP Creation

+ CDP India Private Ltd.

+ Enjay IT Solutions Ltd.

+ Priyam Infosystems Pvt. Ltd.

+ Intelegain Technologies

Award Category: Artificial Intelligence / IP Creation

+ Network Techlab (I) Pvt. Ltd.

+ Icons Infocom Pvt. Ltd.

Award Category: Unified Communication / IP Creation

+ Techgentsia Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Award Category: Big Data / Analytics / IP Creation

+ Choice Solutions Ltd.