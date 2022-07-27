YOTTA presents CRN Excellence Awards 2022 – Day 2 | CRN CLS

CRN Excellence Awards 2022 Ceremony Winners:
Award Category: Enterprise Security
+ Rubik Infotech Pvt. Ltd.
+ EssenVision Software Pvt. Ltd.
+ Nahar Integrated System Services Pvt. Ltd.
+ PANZER IT
+ Matrix3D Infocom Pvt. Ltd.
+ DigitalTrack Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
+ Secure Network Solutions India Pvt Ltd
+ Allied Digital Services Ltd.
+ SYSTECH Technocraft Services Pvt.Ltd.
+ Macaws Infotech
Award Category: Enterprise Applications
+ Acma Computers Ltd.
+ Compusoft Advisors India Pvt. Ltd.
+ Beehive Software Services Pvt. Ltd.
Award Category: Unified Communication
+ TechGyan
+ Ingram Micro India Pvt. Ltd.
Award Category: Blockchain
+ Ace Brain Systems and Software Pvt. Ltd.
Award Category: Security & Surveillance
+ MK Infosystems Pvt. Ltd.
Award Category: Internet of Things
+ Bloom Electronics Pvt. Ltd.
Award Category: Document Management
+ Dev Information Technology Ltd.
Award Category: Big Data / Analytics
+ Bitscape
Award Category: Multi Cloud
+ Pentagon System and Services Pvt. Ltd.
Award Category: Data Centre (Server, Storage, Networking)
+ Galaxy Office Automation Pvt. Ltd.
+ Shro Systems Pvt. Ltd.
+ C. I. Infotech Pvt. Ltd.
+ LDS Infotech Pvt. Ltd.
+ Neural Networks Pvt. Ltd.
+ Aman Technologies
Award Category: Document Management / IP Creation
+ Dmacq Software Pvt. Ltd.
Award Category: Enterprise Applications / IP Creation
+ CDP India Private Ltd.
+ Enjay IT Solutions Ltd.
+ Priyam Infosystems Pvt. Ltd.
+ Intelegain Technologies
Award Category: Artificial Intelligence / IP Creation
+ Network Techlab (I) Pvt. Ltd.
+ Icons Infocom Pvt. Ltd.
Award Category: Unified Communication / IP Creation
+ Techgentsia Software Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
Award Category: Big Data / Analytics / IP Creation
+ Choice Solutions Ltd.