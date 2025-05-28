Enhanced credit facilities are empowering our partners to scale faster and smarter: Prabhakar Iyer, Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro is transforming the channel ecosystem in India with its cutting-edge AI-driven innovations and digital platforms. In an exclusive interaction with CRN India, Prabhakar Iyer, Executive Director & CFO, Ingram Micro, sheds light on how their new AI-powered X-Rantage integration server is set to revolutionise operational efficiency for channel partners. He also discusses the company’s strategic initiatives, including enhanced credit facilities, seamless access to hyperscale cloud services, and the evolving role of distributors in the AI era, offering a glimpse into the future of India’s technology distribution landscape.