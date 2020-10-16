Exclusive Interview with C Sukumaran, Director, Consumer System Products Division and Image Communication Products Division, Canon India

Read Article

Widespread adoption of the remote working approach has resulted in increased demand for office infrastructure at home. In an interaction with CRN India, C Sukumaran, Director, Consumer System Products Division and Image Communication Products Division, Canon India, shares Covid-19’s impact on Canon India’s consumer printing business, the role of channel ecosystem and the company’s focus areas

