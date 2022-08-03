Exclusive Video Interview with Anil Sethi, VP & GM – Channels, India, Dell Technologies

On the sidelines of Channel Leadership Summit 2022, CRN India spoke with Anil Sethi, VP & GM – Channels, India, Dell Technologies, an industry veteran and thought leader, who shared insights into how Dell supported and helped the entire channel ecosystem sail through the turbulent Covid period and the efforts being put to enhance end-to-end partner experience and accelerate their growth.

