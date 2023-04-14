Exclusive Video Interview with Doug Smith, Sr VP & Head of Strategic Partnerships and Global Partner Ecosystem, Oracle

In a video interview, Doug Smith, the Senior Vice President and Head of Strategic Partnerships and Global Partner Ecosystem, Oracle, says Over the last 18 months, Oracle, along with its partners, has developed more than 40 industry solutions across various sectors including banking, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail. These solutions are like a “digital transformation in a box,” where Oracle provides the necessary technology and partners bring their expertise to come up with a joint offering.”

One of the reasons why some customers have not moved their workloads to the public cloud is data sovereignty. Customers want to keep their data in the country and have more control over it. In response, Oracle has created fully functional options to deliver a complete, functioning, cloud experience for customers on-premises through Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. According to Smith, Oracle’s technologies make it easy for customers to consume and get the benefits of the intelligent systems they are looking for.