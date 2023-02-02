Exclusive Video Interview with Fiona O’Brien, Vice President, Sales Transformation & Enablement, International Markets, Lenovo

Fiona O’Brien, Vice President, Sales Transformation & Enablement, International Markets at a big tech multinational brand Lenovo informs, Lenovo is in the midst of its own digital transformation, under the tagline ‘Smarter Technology For All’. Speaking exclusively to Sandhya Michu, Special Correspondent, CRN India, Fiona says, “We want to build upon our position as a strong PC technology provider and expand upon it into providing true solutions for our customers wherever they may be on that journey.” Lenovo wants partners to unlock more ways to grow and be the first choice of partners.
