Exclusive Video Interview with Jeff Kratz, General Manager, Worldwide Public Sector Partners, Amazon Web Services

By
CRN Team
-
0

On the sidelines of the recently held Amazon Web Services (AWS) Public Sector Summit in New Delhi, CRN India had a chance to speak with Jeff Kratz, GM – WW Public Sector Partners, AWS. The chat was hosted by Sandhya Michu, Special Correspondent, CRN India. During the discussion, Kratz shared his experience of growing the AWS Partner Network (APN) which celebrated 10 years this year. AWS is unlocking new business opportunities for AWS Partners driving public sector missions and committed to investing in local programmes for partners in India.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here