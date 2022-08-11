Exclusive Video Interview with OpenText Security Solutions

On the sidelines of Channel Leadership Summit and Awards 2022, CRN India had a chance to speak with Steve Stavridis, APAC Sales Director, OpenText Security Solutions & Roshan Dsouza, Regional Sales Manager, OpenText Security Solutions. The chat was hosted by Sandhya Michu, Special Correspondent, CRN India. During the discussion, they talked about OpenText’s continuing investment into cyber resilience and the launch of the CyberPLUS rewards+ program.

