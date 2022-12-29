Exclusive Video Interview with Rajiv Srivastava, Managing Director, Redington Limited

In a freewheeling interview to CRN India, Rajiv Srivastava, Managing Director, Redington Limited gave his insight on how Redington’s posted strong growth despite the supply chain challenges of IT products and worked well across its partners and OEMs. He also shares his perspective on what to look forward to in 2023.

With the experience and expertise built over three decades, Redington is today strongly positioned to address technology friction (a gap between innovation and adoption, which slows down the realization of the actual potential of any technology) and cater to the fast changing demand and supply requirements through its digital distribution capabilities, across commercial and consumer segments.

“In the age of less supply, higher demand, and faster requirement of deploying the solutions, Redington has shifted to a strong ‘Digital First’ approach to deal with our customers in a very digital and friendly manner. The other thing which worked very well in our favor was a strong engagement with all these global technology providers. We are always a preferred partner to get deliveries and stocks so we overcome the shortage situation through our relationships and our partners network across the chain,” says Rajiv Srivastava, Managing Director, Redington Limited.