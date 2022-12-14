Exclusive Video Interview with Rajiv Thapar, Senior Director – Partners, India/APAC, MongoDB

By
Nivedan Prakash
-
0

In an exclusive interaction with CRN India, Rajiv Thapar, Senior Director – Partners, India/APAC at MongoDB outlines the company’s channel strategy and way forward in India as well as how he intends to provide direction and foresight to strengthen their partner ecosystem.

