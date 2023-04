In this video:

“Partners need to understand customers future forecasts and to plan it today. It is about innovating in line with the customer’s vision,” said Shantanu Patro, GM, Global Head, Cloud Advisory and SRE, Wipro

Organised by CRN India in association with NetApp & Tech Data | Take charge of your Cloud Management | Friday, 24th March 2023 | Hotel Ritz-Carlton, Bangalore