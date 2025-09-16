SonicWall Reinvents Cybersecurity with Unified Management, Partner Enablement, and Cyber Warranties

In an exclusive interaction with CRN India, Robert (Bob) VanKirk, President & CEO, SonicWall, Chandrodaya Prasad, EVP – Global Project Management, SonicWall, and Debasish Mukherjee, VP – APJ, SonicWall, discuss the company’s evolving security strategy and partner-first approach.

At a time when cyber threats are growing more sophisticated, SonicWall is focused on delivering outcomes rather than just products—simplifying security, integrating solutions into a unified platform, and backing it with 24×7 SOC services.

With innovations like a cyber warranty for SMBs and strong emphasis on enabling partners to transition into managed services, SonicWall aims to make cybersecurity easier, more reliable, and deeply aligned with customer and partner success.