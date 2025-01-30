Senthil Kumar, Founder and CEO of ITEZ Global Solutions Pvt. Ltd | Partner Growth Forum | Bengaluru

In this video:

IT channel business in the country has registered a phenomenal growth in recent times, and the channel partners have played a critical role in accelerating IT transformation for the New India.

To celebrate their success and help create a growth roadmap for the partners, CRN India has been organising Partner Growth Forum across country in association with Dell Technologies & Ingram Micro.

To know more on how channel business has grown in the city of Bengaluru, CRN India spoke with Senthil Kumar, Founder and CEO of ITEZ Global Solutions Pvt. Ltd.