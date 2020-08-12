An Exclusive Partner Roundtable | hosted by CRN & UiPath

Read Article

In this exclusive round-table, UiPath & its partners discussed how automation has taken the center stage and become a great enabler in helping organizations scale their digital business operations.

Featured Speakers:

Maneesh Jhawar, Founder and CEO, Quality Kiosk

Murli Mohan, Vice President, India Business, UiPath

Prasadh Shanmugam, CEO, KGiSL

Nivedan Prakash, Senior Assistant Editor, CRN India

