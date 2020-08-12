An Exclusive Partner Roundtable | hosted by CRN & UiPath

In this exclusive round-table, UiPath & its partners discussed how automation has taken the center stage and become a great enabler in helping organizations scale their digital business operations.

Featured Speakers:

  • Maneesh Jhawar, Founder and CEO, Quality Kiosk
  • Murli Mohan, Vice President, India Business, UiPath
  • Prasadh Shanmugam, CEO, KGiSL
  • Nivedan Prakash, Senior Assistant Editor, CRN India

