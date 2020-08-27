In this exclusive round-table, titled Channel Perspective 2020, Nutanix & its partners discussed how they have adapted to the new business reality and helping customers with ‘outcome-based solutions’.
Moderator: Nivedan Prakash, Senior Assistant Editor, CRN India
Speakers:
+ Ajay Sawant, MD & CEO, Orient Technologies
+ Anuj Gupta, CEO, Hitachi Systems Micro Clinic
+ Atul Gosar, Director, Network Techlab
+ Ritesh Syal, Head & Director, Channels & Alliances, Nutanix India
