File-serving and data protection essentials for business confronting the new normal

Demand for data storage has spiked as technologies for working remotely are playing a critical role in keeping companies functional in this pandemic scenario. The elixir is in a better converged storage solution which is designed to simplify file storage by combining the convenience and ease of use of cloud services with tight access control and data governance of on-premises solutions.

Understanding the critical need for digitally enabling the future businesses, CRN India, and data storage baron, Synology, have got together for creating a virtual conference that is focused on discussing file-serving and data protection essentials for business that will have a big impact.

Key Highlights:

+ Channel partners can find new headways in the business to this cumulative data demand.

+ Channel partners can explore new dimensions in the Enterprise storage with File-serving and data protection

+ Explore how maximum value add can be offered in the legacy solutions driven enterprise

+ Synology will share practical knowledge and expertise to delineate how businesses can drive the new normal and prepare for the future

Speaker: Danny Wang, India Sales Manager, Synology Inc.

