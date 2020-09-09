How IT modernises the future of workplace

Read Article

Key Points covered in this Virtual Roundtable:

• Tectonic shift in remote working

• Can remote working a viable solution for workplaces

• Hype and myths of remote work from anywhere and anytime

• Fighting growing security and bandwidth challenges

• Enabling remote working for tier 2 cities workforce

Panelists:

+ Mathew Philip, Senior Director, Channels & GSI Business, LogMeIn India

+ Gurpreet Singh, Managing Director, Arrow PC Network Pvt Ltd.

+ Anirudh Shrotriya, Managing Director, Shro Systems

+ Venkat Murthy, CEO, Prime Mover, 22by7 Solutions

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com