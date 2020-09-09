How IT modernises the future of workplace

Key Points covered in this Virtual Roundtable:
• Tectonic shift in remote working
• Can remote working a viable solution for workplaces
• Hype and myths of remote work from anywhere and anytime
• Fighting growing security and bandwidth challenges
• Enabling remote working for tier 2 cities workforce
Panelists:
+ Mathew Philip, Senior Director, Channels & GSI Business, LogMeIn India
+ Gurpreet Singh, Managing Director, Arrow PC Network Pvt Ltd.
+ Anirudh Shrotriya, Managing Director, Shro Systems
+ Venkat Murthy, CEO, Prime Mover, 22by7 Solutions
