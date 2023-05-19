Data Loss Prevention (DLP) with Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud

In this video:

Ron Eo, Senior Evangelist, APJMEA, Acronis

Topics covered on how to:

+ Monitor for and block data leaks via a wide array of peripheral devices (e.g. USB, printers, removable storage, etc.) and network channels (e.g. cloud file sharing, instant messaging apps, email, etc.)

+ Protect sensitive data with out-of-box data classification templates for common regulatory frameworks including GDPR, HIPAA and PCI DSS

+ Baseline user data flows to automatically create initial business-specific policies

+ Enable ongoing automated policy adjustment to business specifics, minimizing manual involvement

+ Leverage rapid response and post-breach forensic investigations with robust audit and logging capabilities