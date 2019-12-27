Presenting the top news pieces from the #IT ecosystem this week. You wouldn’t probably want to miss it!
Weekly Tech News Roundup – Dec Week 4
A Roundup of the weekly tech news and updates brought to you by Express Computer & CRN India
Maharashtra’s 36 District Planning Committees going paperless with ESDS’ iPAS
Thirty-Six districts of Maharashtra have implemented ESDS Software Solution's Integrated Planning Office Automation System (iPAS) for better management of letters, proposals, works, funds and...
RP tech India successfully concludes PCD Training Program for Champions
In a dynamic technology industry, one has to constantly upgrade his skillsets to stay relevant in the business. Today the business success is not...